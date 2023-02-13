In My View: MSU hockey aims for home Big Ten tournament

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s regular home hockey schedule is complete - ridiculous that the final home game is February 10th - but the Spartans are still hoping to host a Big Ten tournament first-round series for the very first time.

That’s what is at stake with two final games at Wisconsin next weekend and then a bye week and that bye week might be what sends them on the road once again. They must finish at least fourth of the seven schools - they can finish no lower than sixth but fifth or sixth sends them on the road and qualifying for that elusive NCAA tournament bid then becomes much more difficult. But that’s the MSU hockey story as of this morning.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron
NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’

Latest News

In My View: No NCAA teams stand out to me
In My View: College sports scheduling makes no sense
In My View: Crosstown Showdown starts baseball season in Michigan
In My View: A crucial game for the Spartans as they try to end a two-game skid