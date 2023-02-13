In My View: MSU hockey aims for home Big Ten tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s regular home hockey schedule is complete - ridiculous that the final home game is February 10th - but the Spartans are still hoping to host a Big Ten tournament first-round series for the very first time.

That’s what is at stake with two final games at Wisconsin next weekend and then a bye week and that bye week might be what sends them on the road once again. They must finish at least fourth of the seven schools - they can finish no lower than sixth but fifth or sixth sends them on the road and qualifying for that elusive NCAA tournament bid then becomes much more difficult. But that’s the MSU hockey story as of this morning.

