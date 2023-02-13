More sunshine, another object shot out of the sky, and a Super Bowl recap
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the changes coming our way this week and Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk for a Super Bowl recap.
More:
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Super Bowl magic: Mahomes, Chiefs beat Eagles 38-35
Chiefs’ offensive lineman welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 13, 2023
- Average High: 33º Average Low 18º
- Lansing Record High: 59° 1876
- Lansing Record Low: -25° 1875
- Jackson Record High: 63º 1937
- Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.