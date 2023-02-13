Mild week to start and a ‘Wicked’ preview of Studio 10

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the outlook for a mild start to the week and Claudia Sella shares what to expect on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

Connect with Studio 10!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 13, 2023

  • Average High: 33º Average Low 18º
  • Lansing Record High: 59° 1876
  • Lansing Record Low: -25° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 63º 1937
  • Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron
NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’

Latest News

One man in custody after stabbing in Lansing
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college...
Tom Izzo speaks on win over Ohio State, looks ahead to Minnesota
Lansing Lugnuts hiring seasonal and game-day staff for 2023 season
Michigan man arrested after allegedly threatening utility workers with handgun