Michiganders brace for long construction season as work begins

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s still winter here in Mid-Michigan but that isn’t stopping road construction crews. Michigan Department of Transportation crews started work Monday to replace two bridges at the I-496 and US-127 interchange.

Crews will replace the bridges from southbound US-127 to westbound I-496 and eastbound 496 to northbound 127.

“It’s already hard enough to get out of my driveway on this one-way street,” said Antwon Hill, who lives on Howard Street

Howard Street is the detour for when MDOT closes the ramp from southbound US-127 to westbound I-496.

“With traffic backed up and traffic getting heavier it’s really going to make it a pain to get in and out of the house,” said Hill.

To complicate things even more, Hill said two people in his house just started driving.

“They already know to take their time, don’t rush it. Milliseconds, seconds in a drive time is not going to make a difference in the actual time to get to your destination,” he said.

Business owners aren’t looking forward to the construction either.

“It definitely bites into the business. It’s tough,” said Jeffery Johnson, Bake ‘N Cakes co-owner.

Johnson said they’ve had to deal with new construction just about every summer since the bakery’s been open at Kalamazoo and Homer.

Last year was the project on Kalamazoo Street. Johnson said it’s been stressful, but they adapt.

“They close them down, open them up, you never know what’s going on. So you just got to go with the flow and change from day to day, " said Johnson.

MDOT is expecting the new bridges to reopen by the Fourth of July. Hill is hoping this project will at least stay on time.

“Hopefully it won’t last until next February,” said Hills.

MDOT is hoping the same too. It said once the new bridges open it will begin work to get ready to widen I-496 south of the US-127 interchange to I-96.

MDOT plans to finish rebuilding I-496 between Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Lansing Road. One lane will remain open in each direction.

