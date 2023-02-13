Man arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft in Branch County

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLDWATER, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Sunday after attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Coldwater.

According to authorities, police received a 911 call just before 7 a.m. regarding a man reportedly cutting a catalytic converter from a Ford Ranger. When officers arrived, police said the man fled on foot, but using a K-9 unit from the Michigan State Police, the suspect was found and taken into custody.

The man was arrested and lodged at the Branch County Jail.

The theft is one of several of catalytic converters in recent months in the Branch County area.

Related:

