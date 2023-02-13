Gov. Whitmer, Ford announce $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant coming to Marshall

ROMULUS, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Ford Motor Company for a major announcement on “the future of mobility and electrification that will cement Michigan’s status as a global manufacturing leader.”

Ford plans to build a $3.5 billion facility called BlueOval Battery Park Michigan near Marshall which will produce batteries with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry for electric vehicles (EVs). These batteries are cheaper than the nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) used in most EV batteries.

By offering both, customers can choose if they want a battery with a lower range and cost, or opt for a higher power, higher-range battery. The plant will be the country’s first automaker-backed LFP battery plant and will add approximately 35-gigawatt hours (GWh) of LFP battery capacity.

“Ford’s $3.5 billion investment creating 2,500 good-paying jobs in Marshall building electric vehicle batteries will build Michigan’s economic momentum,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Today’s generational investment by an iconic American company will uplift local families, small businesses, and the entire community and help our state continue leading the future of mobility and electrification. Let’s continue bringing the supply chain of electric vehicles, chips, and batteries home while creating thousands of good-paying jobs and revitalizing every region of our state. Since I took office, we’ve secured over 30,000 auto jobs and landed multiple electric vehicles and chip-making factories. We’re on the move, so let’s keep our foot on the accelerator.”

Before choosing Michigan for the project, Ford conducted a highly competitive, multi-state, multi-country site selection process to determine where to locate the new battery manufacturing facility and investment.

“We are committed to leading the electric vehicle revolution in America, and that means investing in the technology and jobs that will keep us on the cutting edge of this global transformation in our industry,” said Bill Ford, Ford executive chair. “I am also proud that we chose our home state of Michigan for this critical battery production hub.”

Ford’s announcement today builds on other recent transformational electric vehicle and battery investments in Michigan including:

In January 2022, General Motors announced a historic investment of $7 billion, creating 4,000 and retaining 1,000 jobs, to convert Orion Township assembly plant to build full-size electric pickups and build Ultium’s third U.S. battery cell plant in Lansing.

In March 2022, LG Energy Solution announced a $1.7 billion expansion creating 1,200 jobs in Holland manufacturing batteries.

In June 2022, Canadian electric vehicle charging network operator FLO announced an investment of $3 million for the company’s first-ever U.S. manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills.

In October 2022, Michigan-based Our Next Energy announced a $1.6 billion investment to establish its first cell and electric vehicle battery pack gigafactory in Van Buren Township, creating up to 2,112 jobs.

In October 2022, Gotion announced a $2.36 billion investment for a new manufacturing facility in Big Rapids, creating up to 2,350 jobs.

Since 2018, Ford has announced a $1.45 billion investment that created 3,000 jobs to help produce the first-ever electric F-150, a $250 million investment that created 450 jobs to boost production, and a $2 billion investment that created 3,200 jobs increasing capacity across several Southeast Michigan plants.

Joining Gov. Whitmer for the announcement in Romulus were Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley as well as Marshall mayor Jim Schwartz.

