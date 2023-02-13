Lansing Lugnuts hiring seasonal and game-day staff for 2023 season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts is hiring season and game-day staff for their 2023 season. They will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested will be able to fill out an application for an on-site interview.

“We have a variety of positions available and flexible hours,” said the Lansing Lugnuts in a social media post.

The Lansing Lugnuts ate hiring seasonal and game-day staff including:

Cooks

Dishwashers

Concessions

Bartenders

Servers

Job Seekers must be at least 16 years old and able to provide valid identification to prove eligibility to work in the United States.

Job applications must be completed in order to receive an on-the-spot interview.

The job fair will take place at the Jackson Field located at 505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing.

More information about the available positions and the hiring process can be found here.

