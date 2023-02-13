Kalamazoo man sentenced to 13 years in Federal Prison for gun and trafficking offenses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced on Feb. 10 that William Henderson, Jr., 27, of Kalamazoo was sentenced to 13 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney also ordered Henderson to spend 4 years on supervised release after his confinement.

“Our message to violent offenders is clear: violence is never the answer and can gain you federal prison time behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “My office is committed to disrupting the cycle of gun and drug-related violence in our district and communities.

On March 15, 2022, Henderson possessed a loaded .40 caliber pistol in a bag with over 13 grams of cocaine.

Henderson attended a block party on Woodbury Avenue in Kalamazoo where he openly displayed the firearm to others shortly before police arrested him. As a felon, Henderson was prohibited from possessing firearms.

In February 2022, Cornell Gordon of Kalamazoo was shot three times when an assailant exited a vehicle and began shooting. According to the release, police located shell casings at the scene. The government presented evidence connecting the shell casings from that scene to the gun Henderson was arrested with.

The government also presented text message evidence recovered from Henderson’s phone discussing his involvement in Gordon’s shooting. After hearing the evidence, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney applied a sentencing cross reference for assault with intent to commit murder.

In announcing Henderson’s sentence, Judge Maloney highlighted that he viewed Henderson as a “risk to the public.”

