Gov. Whitmer to deliver budget presentation to Detroit Regional Chamber

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the Detroit Regional Chamber and Dan Loepp, the president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan on Monday for a luncheon to discuss her budget proposal and how she plans to collaborate with the business community to accomplish her priorities for the state of Michigan.

Later Monday, Governor Whitmer will join Ford for a major announcement on the future of mobility and electrification.

Ford has announced a $1.45 billion investment, creating 3,000 jobs to help produce the first-ever electric F-150, a $250 million investment creating 450 jobs to boost production, and a $2 billion investment creating 3,200 jobs increasing capacity across several Southeast Michigan plants.

