Fourth object shot down over Lake Huron

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The White House is defending the takedown of three unidentified objects in three days – including one shot down by fighter jets on Sunday over Lake Huron. That brings the total to four downed UFOs in just a matter of days. The first unidentified object turned out to be a Chinese spy balloon which the government said was the size of three school buses.

As the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) watches for more objects in our skies, experts said the other three objects are currently being investigated.

“We do not know at this time who the owner was, who the operator was, what the origin was, and what the capability or the purpose were for these last three,” said Michael McDaniel, Professor of Constitutional and Homeland Security Law at WMU Cooley Law.

McDaniel said it is possible that these unidentified flying objects were being used for scientific purposes. Based on the size and shape of the objects, McDaniel said they could also be drones.

Back in 2021, McDaniel said Canada and the United States developed early warning detections for devices seen flying into the U.S.

“The reason why we’re seeing or having these announced with much more frequency is because we’re looking for them,” McDaniel said.

Both countries now have upgraded radars and new filters on what they’re looking for in the sky. Now with greater capabilities, McDaniel said “we’ve opened it up so we’re seeing a lot more space junk, sky clutter in the upper altitude, low earth orbit that we’re able to notice now. And the other piece of that, is that we’ve also increased our use of artificial intelligence to make determinations more quickly.”

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) said a facility in Colorado Springs is paying close attention to anything flying in American skies. They determined there was no threat to National Security. Slotkin said the military is working to collect the object for further investigation.

“Let’s let our military do their job, collect the information – I have no reason to believe this is a UFO. But, chances are this a just a normal, run-of-the-mill thing that we, in the intelligence community, know how to exploit,” said Slotkin. “That’s what I expect to learn in the next couple of days.”

While the origin of this object is currently unknown, the U.S. military said they aren’t ruling anything out at this time.

Prior coverage:

