Former MSU basketball star pleads guilty to murder charge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former MSU athlete, Keith Appling pleaded guilty to second degree murder for a shooting that took place in May of 2021.

Appling is accused of the fatal shooting in Detroit of Clyde Edmonds.

In court Monday, Appling pleaded guilty to one of two felony weapons charges, the other charge was dropped.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 3.

