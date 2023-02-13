First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The clouds roll in today ahead of a storm system that will bring rain showers tonight. Today will be breezy and warm with high temperatures in the low 50s. Wind gusts today near 35 MPH are possible. Tonight low pressure heading into the northern Great Lakes will bring rain showers to the area. Wednesday starts off with cloud cover. Some sunshine should return Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday will be a windy and warm day with highs in the mid 50s.

A storm system passing over Mid-Michigan Thursday will bring rain to the area and the rain may be mixed with snow. Thursday will be another windy day and it will be a colder day, too with high temperatures near 40º. We do have the chance of picking up some light accumulation of snow Thursday night before the storm pulls off to the east. Temperatures drop back to the upper teens Thursday night.

Sunshine returns to the area for Friday and Saturday. Friday will be a cold day with high temperatures in the upper 20s. High temperatures return to the low 40s Saturday. Temperatures return to near 50º Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 14, 2023

Average High: 33º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 52° 1918

Lansing Record Low: -21° 1875

Jackson Record High: 61º 1937

Jackson Record Low: -14º 1905

