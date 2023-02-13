Do not approach - Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeks man

By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man for questioning.

According to authorities, he was last seen on foot near the intersection of Easton and Cram roads. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 350 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said they are not able to provide his name or any further details.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to not approach him, but to call 911 or the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-9111.

