Clinton County man wins over $125K from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 49-year-old man from Clinton County said winning a $125,514 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery couldn’t have happened at a better time.

The anonymous man won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Jan. 11. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online.

“I had been playing the Monthly Jackpot game quite a bit, and I knew there was a second chance associated with playing, but I wasn’t sure what the second chance prize was,” said the anonymous player. “I got an email and a call from the Lottery one day informing me I’d won the second chance jackpot, and I didn’t think it was real.”

The winner also said that he didn’t think it was real. “I haven’t told my family that I won yet, so I plan to surprise them by showing them the check. This couldn’t have happened at a better time for our family!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and take a vacation.

The following Monthly Jackpot Progressive prizes have been awarded since the game began in April:

April 2022 - $338,256 progressive jackpot prize

May 2022 - $178,116 progressive jackpot prize

June 2022 - $139,221 progressive jackpot prize

July 2022 - $121,668 progressive jackpot prize

August 2022 – $104,730 progressive jackpot prize

September 2022 - $99,821 progressive jackpot prize

October 2022 - $97,885 progressive jackpot prize

November 2022 - $110,689 progressive jackpot prize

December 2022 - $125,514 progressive jackpot prize

