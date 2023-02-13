Clinton County man wins over $125K from Michigan Lottery

(Gray)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 49-year-old man from Clinton County said winning a $125,514 Monthly Jackpot Progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery couldn’t have happened at a better time.

The anonymous man won after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on Jan. 11. He earned entries into the giveaway by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online.

“I had been playing the Monthly Jackpot game quite a bit, and I knew there was a second chance associated with playing, but I wasn’t sure what the second chance prize was,” said the anonymous player. “I got an email and a call from the Lottery one day informing me I’d won the second chance jackpot, and I didn’t think it was real.”

The winner also said that he didn’t think it was real. “I haven’t told my family that I won yet, so I plan to surprise them by showing them the check. This couldn’t have happened at a better time for our family!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and take a vacation.

The following Monthly Jackpot Progressive prizes have been awarded since the game began in April:

  • April 2022 - $338,256 progressive jackpot prize
  • May 2022 - $178,116 progressive jackpot prize
  • June 2022 - $139,221 progressive jackpot prize
  • July 2022 - $121,668 progressive jackpot prize
  • August 2022 – $104,730 progressive jackpot prize
  • September 2022 - $99,821 progressive jackpot prize
  • October 2022 - $97,885 progressive jackpot prize
  • November 2022 - $110,689 progressive jackpot prize
  • December 2022 - $125,514 progressive jackpot prize

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron
NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’

Latest News

Busy street closing Feb. 15 for tree trimming in Jackson
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 13 years in Federal Prison for gun and trafficking offenses
Kalamazoo man sentenced to 13 years in Federal Prison for gun and trafficking offenses
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about the changes coming our way this...
More sunshine, another object shot out of the sky, and a Super Bowl recap
Gov. Whitmer to deliver budget presentation to Detroit Regional Chamber