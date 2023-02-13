Busy street closing Feb. 15 for tree trimming in Jackson

(City of Jackson)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson is closing S. West Avenue between W. Franklin and W. Morrell St. will close to traffic on Feb. 15 in the morning. During the closure, the City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) can safely trim trees along the street.

S. West Avenue runs along the west side of Jackson, connecting neighborhoods to various commercial corridors. DPW crews will be trimming tree branches that potentially pose a threat to utility lines, vehicle traffic, and pedestrians if they were to come down in a weather event.

DPW plans on closing S. West Avenue at 8 a.m. and expects to have the street back open later in the evening.

No detour will be posted because this will be a short closure according to the City.

Drivers are asked to plan alternate routes. Residents in the closure area will still be able to access homes.

Updates about the closure will be posted on the City website and Facebook page.

Kalamazoo man sentenced to 13 years in Federal Prison for gun and trafficking offenses
