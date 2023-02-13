Body of missing ice climber recovered

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of an ice climber that went missing off of Miner’s Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore last week has been recovered.

According to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, the body of 31-year-old James Bake of Gaylord was recovered.

On Sunday, February 12, weather and wave conditions on Lake Superior allowed a search of the area using an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by an Alger Country Sheriff’s Department pilot.

Bake’s body was located underwater approximately 30 yards offshore.

The Michigan State Police Dive Team conducted the recovery with the U.S. Coast Guard providing an Ice Rescue Team from Station Marquette, Michigan to help ensure the safety of the recovery team members.

Participating agency support during this search included the Alger County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Superior High Angle Professionals (SHARP) rope rescue team, and the National Park Service.

“Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore staff are saddened by this loss,” stated Superintendent David Horne, “and our entire community extends sincere condolences to Mr. Bake’s family and friends.”

Bake was ice climbing Tuesday, February 7, when waves resulted in his fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron
NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’

Latest News

One man in custody after stabbing in Lansing
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gives instructions during the second half of an NCAA college...
Tom Izzo speaks on win over Ohio State, looks ahead to Minnesota
Lansing Lugnuts hiring seasonal and game-day staff for 2023 season
Michigan man arrested after allegedly threatening utility workers with handgun
Very Mild First Half of the Week