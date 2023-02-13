Authorities seek missing 15-year-old Jackson County boy

Diego Trevlynn Bocole
Diego Trevlynn Bocole(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for 15-year-old Diego Trevlynn Bocole.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bocole stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white shirt and a black jacket.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who has seen Diego Trevlynn Bocole or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7934.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron
NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted
‘Unidentified object’ downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’

Latest News

It will be the country’s first automaker-backed LFP battery plant and will add approximately...
Gov. Whitmer, Ford make major announcement for manufacturing in mid-Michigan
A nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery and a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Ford, which...
Gov. Whitmer, Ford announce $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant coming to Marshall
$35M in funding available for Michigan nonprofits
We’re staying sunny & mild to start out the new workweek.
Mild week to start and a ‘Wicked’ preview of Studio 10