Authorities seek missing 15-year-old Jackson County boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for 15-year-old Diego Trevlynn Bocole.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bocole stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a white shirt and a black jacket.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who has seen Diego Trevlynn Bocole or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 517-768-7934.

