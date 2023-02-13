Alcohol believed to be factor in head-on collision on US-131
No major injuries reported
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe alcohol played a role in a head-on collision that shut down US-131 Saturday night.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. near 14 Mile Road. Police said a northbound Kia Soul entered the southbound lanes of the freeway from the 14 Mile Road exit ramp. Several vehicles were able to avoid a collision, but the Kia eventually struck a Chevrolet pickup head-on.
The collision shut down southbound US-131 for several hours Saturday night.
The driver of the Kia - a 35-year-old woman from Grand Rapids - was injured, but is expected to be OK. The occupants of the pickup truck experienced only minor injuries.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
