Alcohol believed to be factor in head-on collision on US-131

No major injuries reported
A head-on collision shut down the southbound lanes of US-131 for several hours Feb. 11, 2023.
A head-on collision shut down the southbound lanes of US-131 for several hours Feb. 11, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe alcohol played a role in a head-on collision that shut down US-131 Saturday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. near 14 Mile Road. Police said a northbound Kia Soul entered the southbound lanes of the freeway from the 14 Mile Road exit ramp. Several vehicles were able to avoid a collision, but the Kia eventually struck a Chevrolet pickup head-on.

The collision shut down southbound US-131 for several hours Saturday night.

The driver of the Kia - a 35-year-old woman from Grand Rapids - was injured, but is expected to be OK. The occupants of the pickup truck experienced only minor injuries.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

