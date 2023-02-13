47 years strong: Jackson UPS clerk still loves her job, community

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a love affair like no other. 47 years strong and hoping for 47 more.

Judy Thomas has proudly worn the UPS shield since 1975, starting work to support her family. It’s not just friendships with community members like Patrick Ludwig that she loves, it’s the job.

“I was a single mom,” said Thomas. “That was my job to feed them, cloth them and make sure they had a roof over their head.”

Little did she know, the job would bring lifelong relationships with the Jackson community.

“She’s more than a clerk, she’s family to a lot of people,” said Kyle Epps.

There is an overwhelming reaction from coworkers and the community that Thomas always has a positive attitude that is contagious to others.

Reflecting on the last 47 years was an emotional journey for her because now she thinks of these people as her second family.

“I wanted to be a nurse all my life, but I think I heal more people here,” said Thomas.

This is evident by how strongly people feel about her.

“She’s a pillar here in Jackson,” said Ludwig.

Working 47 years for one company is a huge accomplishment and Thomas said she does not plan to go anywhere soon.

“I’ve been told by my coworkers and customers that I can’t ever ever leave,” Thomas said. “So I hope I have another 47 left in me.”

