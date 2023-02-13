$35M in funding available for Michigan nonprofits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A relief fund focused on assisting small charitable nonprofit organizations facing negative impacts from COVID-19 may apply for assistance through a virtual meeting Tuesday.

The Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA) and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) are launching the “intent to apply” phase for the relief fund.

Michigan’s nonprofits can now take the first step to receive much needed funding from the $35 million MI Nonprofit Relief Fund for serving their hard-hit communities.

If interested RSVP for the Microsoft Teams link via email to moonj@michigan.gov. The meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 14, 10-10:30 a.m.

