Students from Wilson Talent Center help provide shoes and food for homeless

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Wilson Talent Center helped provide new shoes and free meals to people who are homeless.

On Saturday, the Talent Center teamed up with Footprints of Michigan to give out free food, new shoes, and even haircuts to people in need at the Christ Community Church in Lansing. It was themed as a Valentine’s Day dinner for homeless people. Students brainstormed what the meal should be, and they decided on Italian.

One of the culinary instructors, Baylee Pfiester from Wilson Town Center said the event being student-led was important.

”So for our students to be so willing to take this on and to give back to the community, that is really the heartstrings of the culinary industry, and it’s really important to us and the students’ willingness to jump in and just all for it,” said Pfiester. “Even the students that had to work today, they are really bummed they can’t be here so we are really proud of our students for that.”

They provided foods such as lasagna, salads, and homemade brownies.

