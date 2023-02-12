Spartans Fall in Final Second of OT, 4-3

DETROIT (WILX) - No. 15 Michigan State dropped a heartbreaker in overtime on Saturday, as Luke Hughes scored with seven-tenths of a second remaining to propel No. 5 Michigan to a 4-3 OT victory. The Spartans (15-15-2, 9-11-2 B1G) earned one point in the Big Ten standings and the four games between the teams were all basically one-goal affairs, the lone exception Friday night’s 4-2 win via an empty net goal. The teams split 2-1 decisions in December, with each team winning on its home rink. Michigan wins the season series 3-1. Hughes’ game-winner snuck across the line with less than a second remaining in the overtime period. It was his ninth of the year, and set up by freshman Frank Nazar III, who had a goal and an assist in his second collegiate game after missing much of the season with injury. MSU sent the game to overtime with a goal by Michael Underwood with five minutes to go in regulation; the d-man got the puck from Cole Krygier and wristed it through traffic for his first goal as a Spartan. MSU outshot Michigan 33-30, but the Wolverines had a 3-1 edge in the extra frame despite taking a penalty in overtime. MSU had seven penalties for 14 minutes on the night, while MSU had six for 20. The teams each scored once in the opening frame with Mucha lighting the lamp to tie the game 1-1; after Michigan State took a 2-1 lead in the second on a Jeremy Davidson goal, the Wolverines added two within a minute to take a 3-2 lead which they would hold until Underwood’s tying tally. Dylan St. Cyr made 24 saves, while Erik Portillo stopped 30 for the Wolverines. The Spartans head to Wisconsin for their final Big Ten regular-season series. The teams play on Friday and Saturday at the Kohl Center. STATISTICS OF NOTE

Michael Underwood scored the first goal of his Spartan career to tie the game late in the third period.

Miroslav Mucha’s first-period goal was his first since the Penn State game on Jan. 14.

Jeremy Davidson’s sixth goal of the year gave MSU a short-lived 2-1 lead in the second period. It was also his sixth goal of the season.

Dylan St. Cyr made 26 saves on the night.

Daniel Russell had one assist, his 18th.

Tanner Kelly had two assists, including one on Underwood’s game-tying goal.

MSU lost its second overtime game of the season.

PERIOD SUMMARIES

First Period: Michigan’s power play got the Wolverines on the board at 15:47. Luke Hughes set up TJ Hughes in the left circle, and the freshman scored his 11th of the season. MSU answered at 18:09, as Daniel Russell forced a Luke Hughes turnover and dished the puck to a crashing Miroslav Mucha. Mucha’s shot was saved by Erik Portillo, but Mucha collected it and put it back for his seventh goal of the season. The Wolverines had a slight 8-6 edge in shots in the evenly-played period, where the teams entered the locker room tied.

Second Period: MSU took a 2-1 lead at 8:09, after Mackie Samoskevich was whistled for holding the stick. On the Spartans’ second shift of the man advantage, Erik Middendorf’s shot was blocked, and Jeremy Davidson poked it free and to the left wall. He collected it, wheeled into the high slot, and wristed it from the top of the right circle for his sixth of the season. The lead was short-lived, as Michigan scored twice 57 seconds apart (at 8:39 and 9:36). The first was a knuckling puck from the left point that fluttered from Dylan Duke, the second the first career goal (in his second career game) by Frank Nazar III.

Third Period: The teams battled through 25 scoreless minutes after Michigan took the lead, with MSU killing off a tripping penalty and staying within a goal. The Spartans finally got the equalizer with just under five minutes remaining, as Cole Krygier slid the puck across the top of the zone to Michael Underwood at the right point, and his shot found its way through traffic and the five-hole of Portillo for his first goal as a Spartan and a tie ballgame. MSU outshot Michigan for the second straight period, 15-13

Overtime: Michigan took a penalty midway through the overtime period, a tripping call on Dylan Duke. The Wolverines killed off the penalty and the teams fought to the very end, with Hughes beating the buzzer with his ninth goal of the season.

