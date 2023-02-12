Slotkin says military shot down object above Lake Huron

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin said the military downed an object hovering above Lake Huron.

On Twitter, Slotkin said the military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron and all parties have been laser-focused on it since it showed up. She later confirmed the object was downed by the US Air Force and National Guard. She said in a Tweet that they would know more about the object in the next coming days.

She also announced the Department of Defence called her on the situation.

This comes hours after The North American Aerospace Defense Command announced air flight restrictions were lifted after being implemented over Lake Michigan airspace on Sunday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bath Twp. 'Valentines Day special'
Michigan police department offering ‘Valentine’s Day special’
Chaos erupts at Michigan Capitol as Senate adjourns abruptly amid tax bill dispute
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing
Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

Latest News

NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted
Lavora Barnes reelected as Michigan Democratic Party chair
Sunshine and Warmth Continue Today
Students from Wilson Talent Center help provide shoes and food for homeless