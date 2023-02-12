NORAD: Lake Michigan air space restrictions lifted

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced air flight restrictions were lifted after being implemented over Lake Michigan airspace.

On Sunday, NORAD said with cooperation with the Federal Aviation Administration, a temporary flight restriction was placed over Lake Michigan at noon. They said this was meant to ensure air traffic in the area was safe during NORAD operations.

This comes one day after an unidentified object was shot down in Canada by the US.

NORAD later announced on Twitter that the restrictions were lifted.

pic.twitter.com/uI3kBZLZ4h — North American Aerospace Defense Command (@NORADCommand) February 12, 2023

