First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a great weekend we enjoy more sunshine today. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 40s. Plan on a gusty west wind through the day. Tonight we are mostly clear with lows temperatures in the upper 20s.

We have two storm systems we will be tracking this week. Storm #1 passes to our northwest Tuesday night. Plan on increasing cloudiness during the day Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 50s. We have the chance of a few rain showers Tuesday night. Wednesday will be a windy day with some sunshine and near record warmth with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Storm #2 rolls in Thursday with rain showers. Not too far to our north a wintry mix is expected. We should get in on a rain/snow mix Thursday evening before the precipitation pulls out of the area. The Thursday storm is one we will be watching closely this week. High temperatures Thursday are expected to be near 50º.

Friday will be a taste or reality for this time of the year with high temperatures in the upper 20s. We should be partly cloudy Friday with the chance of a few snowflakes. High temperatures are back in the upper 30s to near 40º for next weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 13, 2023

Average High: 33º Average Low 18º

Lansing Record High: 59° 1876

Lansing Record Low: -25° 1875

Jackson Record High: 63º 1937

Jackson Record Low: -17º 1912

