Tax filing season begins with technical issues for some e-filers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has opened its electronic filing options for individuals, but many taxpayers are encountering technical difficulties when trying to submit their returns.

Tax professional, Jonathan Wheeler, warns of potential system glitches or data entry errors that may cause frustration for self-employed individuals and other taxpayers.

“Using a tax professional, I would encourage most people to do that,” Wheeler said.

He also suggests waiting a couple of weeks for the new tax software to work out any kinks before attempting to file. If taxpayers receive an error message, simple data entry errors could be the cause, so Wheeler suggests paying close attention to the directions.

“If you do get an error that you’re uncomfortable with, I would seek professional assistance,” Wheeler said.

Waiting a few weeks after receiving an error message may result in having to file an extension.

“I would encourage you to file an extension form, which is an extension to file your taxes, not an extension to pay your taxes,” Wheeler said. “Your tax bill needs to be paid by the 18th of April.”

Tax professionals also advise preparing all necessary forms ahead of time and to plan ahead, as individuals may be eligible for tax credits they are not aware of.

The last day to file taxes or submit an extension this year is April 18. The IRS encourages everyone to plan ahead and prepare their forms ahead of time to ensure a smooth and error-free tax season.

Related:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.