On The Job Report: 2/10/2023

Elementary EI Assistant

LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT

Description:

Location: Beekman Starting Date: November 7, 2022 Hours per Day: 7.5 hours Work Days per Week: 5 days Salary: Per appropriate placement on the LEA master agreement salary schedule Bargaining Unit: LEA

Join the Lansing School District and share in our mission to provide educational excellence in a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent plus two years post-secondary education OR completion of 60 semester hours OR an Associate Degree OR passing of WorkKeys Assessment in reading, applied Mathematics and writing Excellent attendance and punctuality Demonstrated ability to work effectively with special needs students Able to work independently as well as under the supervision of the teacher Capable of working cooperatively with students, parents, and staff Willingness to attend field trips and other activities outside of the building Willing and able to be trained in a developmental curriculum Monitor students movement throughout the building: ensure safety of student during scheduled bathroom breaks, transitions and self-regulating breaks. Foster Independence: Assist student in becoming more independent and self-sufficient with schedule and personal needs. Assist with bathroom and hygiene needs.

How to Apply:

https://lansingschools.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=1419

The Lansing School District accepts on-line applications only. Applicants are to submit a (1) Complete and detailed LSD Application (educational background, specialized/technical training, work experience, most recent performance evaluations), (2) Resume, (3) Cover Letter, (4) Letters of Recommendation, (5) Seniority Date, if applicant is an LSD bargaining unit member.

In the event the applicant cannot upload or scan the additional required documents, they can be submitted by mail or in person on or before the posting expiration date. The applicant shall indicate on the packet of information the position for which the materials are intended using the following statement: Please attach this packet of additional information to my on-line application for job # (insert #), (insert job title). I have submitted an on-line application under the name, (insert your name) and assigned it to the job number indicated .

Lansing School District, Attn: Human Resources Department

519 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933

Phone: 517-755-2000 Fax: 517-755-2009

The Lansing School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate in its educational policies or practices on the basis of religion, race, color, sex, national origin, or handicap of any individual. For more information on employment opportunities with the Lansing School District visit our website at www.lansingschools.net

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/107695978

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 107695978

Material Handler

BRIDGEWATER INTERIORS

SALARY:

$

Description:

The Materials handler operates HiLo machinery efficiently and safely. Supports production team members to maintain production schedules. Efficiently provide timely delivery of materials and paperwork as required.

Process:

Perform production team member duties as required to support production schedules

Identify incoming material and component parts and process paperwork correctly

Ability to operate a HiLo efficiently and safety

Delivery of components from storage trailers to production line storage area(s) to support production schedules and eliminate production downtime

Tracking and reporting of supplier shipment accuracy to materials team

Record, report, and help develop counter measures for product quality, safety, cost, and delivery problems

Maintain 5S in material and container storage area

Timely reporting of potential “Out of Stock” conditions

Help facilitate problem solving

Enhance positive, two-way communication between all employees

Maintain visual management boards (bulletin boards, charts, etc,.) as they relate to timeliness and accuracy of supplier shipments

Timely delivery of shipment paperwork (packing lists, discrepancy reports, etc.) to materials team

Other tasks as assigned by supervisor or any other member of management

Comply with and support the Johns Creek Affirmative Action requirements

Authority and responsibility to stop the production line should a safety or quality issue appear

Reporting Relationship:

Reports to Materials Supervisor/Lead Material Analyst

Requirements:

Ability to lift and/or carry 25 lbs.

High School Diploma or equivalent, College degree preferred

1-3 years Materials/Purchasing experience required, Prior experience in manufacturing preferred, HiLo license is required to operate a HiLo

How to Apply:

https://adient.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/External/job/Lansing-MI/Material-Handler_R-16743

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/83853402

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 83853402

FT Professional Support – Scholarship & Postsecondary Enrollment Options Coordinator

LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Description:

Job Number: 492884

Job Title: FT Professional Support -Scholarship & Postsecondary Enrollment Options Coordinator

Opening date: Dec 16, 2022 8:00am

Closing date:

Summary: This position reports to the Director of K-12 Operations and serves as a subject matter expert managing and coordinating the secondary to postsecondary scholarship (HOPE, Lansing Promise, Mason Promise, and Holt Promise) programming. The position plans and participates in the various transition activities for scholarship students enrolling at Lansing Community College and serves as the liaison to students, families and the community stakeholders.

Title: FT Professional Support -Scholarship & Postsecondary Enrollment Options Coordinator

This posting is open until filled

Hours Per Week: 40 Hours

Compensation Type: Hourly Salary

New Hire Starting Pay: $21.03 - $23.54

Employee Classification: FT Support Staff- Union

Level: FT Support-6

Division: College Advancement

Department: K-12 Operations - 12512

Campus Location: LCC Downtown Campus

Position Type: Regular/Continuing

Bargaining Unit: ESP

To view the applicable labor contract, visit the Labor Relations web site.

For information about the benefits offered, please visit the Benefits web site.

This position reports to the Director of K-12 Operations and serves as a subject matter expert managing and coordinating the secondary to postsecondary scholarship (HOPE, Lansing Promise, Mason Promise, and Holt Promise) programming. The position plans and participates in the various transition activities for scholarship students enrolling at Lansing Community College and serves as the liaison to students, families and the community stakeholders. Coordinates the awarding of the scholarships to the scholarship recipients during their time at LCC. Works collaboratively with these scholarship organizations to ensure students are within their credit hours of the scholarship. Works one-on-one with students who are at-risk academically and connects them with LCC student services and resources including Academic Success Coaches. Additionally, the coordinator serves as a member of the institutional scholarship team, facilitating the meetings and the work of the team, as well as overseeing the awarding of the Star and Board of Trustees institutional scholarships. The position oversees the High School Advantage program and monitors program effectiveness. Assists the Director of K-12 Operations in awarding college credit for other postsecondary enrollment options (CTE Credit-By-Exam, CTE Direct Credit, etc) as needed.

Regular on campus presence is expected for all LCC employment. Any flexible work schedules and/or hybrid work schedules approved by the College are subject to change based on the needs of the LCC community.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education, Resource Management, Social Work, Business or equivalent combination of education and experience in a related field.

Significant experience providing support to students, developing business, community and K-12 partnerships and event organization and planning or similar responsible activities.

Experience gathering data and creating reports, working with advanced computer software, creating written materials, and working with the public.

Experience with computer software used at the College (windows, word processing, spreadsheets, databases, room scheduler, student system, web software, flowcharting software).

Must be able to travel for work and possess a valid driver’s license.

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer

How to Apply:

https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/492884/ft-professional-support-scholarship-postsecondary-enrollment-options-coordinator

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/96612870

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 96612870

