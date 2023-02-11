Haslett girls clinch CAAC-Red outright with win at Williamston
Vikings clinch league title outright.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Haslett girls basketball team kept its perfect season rolling, moving to 19-0 with a win over Williamston, clinching the CAAC-Red outright league title in the process.
