Game of the Week: Grand Ledge needs two OT’s to complete season sweep of Okemos

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Back in mid-January, Grand Ledge went into Okemos’ home gym and handed the Wolves their only loss on the season.

Less than a month later, it needed two overtimes to do it, but Grand Ledge completed the season-sweep of Okemos at its home barn Friday night, 59-50.

“A lot of teams give us their best shot, so to win this game, with them being in the conference, record-wise, it feels good,” Grand Ledge senior forward Teddy Williams said. “We can play bad, we can play good, but to win two good games against a team like that, that’s a real big accomplishment for us.”

Okemos held a seven-point lead with just 4:05 left in regulation, but didn’t record a single point the rest of the way, as Grand Ledge mounted a furious comeback to force the first overtime.

“Our defensive effort was right where it needed to be,” Grand Ledge interim head coach Luke Charter said. “We could’ve slowed it down and ran some more clock, but if we made a mistake, our guys went down and made a defensive stop.”

Grand Ledge moves to 11-5 overall and 5-4 in the CAAC-Blue.

The Comets will host Eaton Rapids on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

As for Okemos, it, as well as Waverly who also lost Friday at East Lansing, drops to 6-2 in the league.

The Wolves will have a stiff test awaiting them on Feb. 13 as they travel to Waverly with sole possession of the league on the line.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.