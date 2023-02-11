East Lansing pulls big win against CAAC-Blue leading Waverly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing has started to find some things after a slow start to the season, knocking off league-leading Waverly at home 68-61.

The Warriors will look to rebound against Okemos at home on Monday, Feb. 14.

