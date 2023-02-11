East Lansing pulls big win against CAAC-Blue leading Waverly

Trojans pick up big league win.
East Lansing notches big win against Waverly
By Joey Ellis
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing has started to find some things after a slow start to the season, knocking off league-leading Waverly at home 68-61.

The Warriors will look to rebound against Okemos at home on Monday, Feb. 14.

