Braden Hill’s buzzer beater lifts Charlotte to win at Lansing Catholic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In a CAAC-White race that needs Charlotte (11-5, 7-1) continuing to win to keep pace with unbeaten Ionia (14-2, 8-0), it did just that Friday, with senior guard Braden Hill beating the buzzer to give the Orioles a 51-49 win.

Early in the final quarter, Charlotte built its biggest lead of the half of seven, before a 3-point barrage from the Cougars pulled them even with :59 to play.

Tom Fleming’s club played for the last possession and Hill, as he’s done all season long, delivered with his two biggest points in a 13-point outing.

“It felt really good. That’s the only thing that was on my mind was winning,” Hill said. “I don’t care how many points I have, how good I do, I mean a win’s a win at the end of the day. It’s a team game. So that was the biggest thing on my mind.”

Charlotte travels out of league play on Wednesday, Feb. 15, before gearing up for a pivotal league showdown two days later, when league-leading Ionia comes to town.

