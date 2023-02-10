Your Health: Treating chronic pain naturally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Can writing be an alternative to surgery when treating chronic pain? One orthopedic spine surgeon believes it can be.

In the United States, 1 in 5 adults suffers from chronic pain. Medications, medical devices, and surgery have been used by doctors to treat chronic pain, but at least one doctor thinks there is a better way.

“So, the misnomer is that there’s always something structural wrong,” said Dr. David Hanscom an orthopedic spine surgeon. “And the real answer is there’s rarely something structural wrong.”

Dr. Hanscom believes that doctors should treat chronic pain by treating the root causes like lack of sleep.

“Forty percent of Americans don’t sleep,” Dr. Hanscom said. “We know that actual lack of sleep actually causes chronic back pain, causes it. It’s not the result of chronic pain. It causes chronic pain.”

He also believes in a technique called expressive writing, where you write down your thoughts and then tear them up. This method is a form of meditation in that it helps people separate from their negative thoughts, which add stress to the body causing pain.

“I would say within four to six weeks after people started express writing, started getting better sleep, symptoms would drop down dramatically,” Dr. Hanscom said.

And some experts say what you eat also helps. Studies revealed turmeric, cloves, capsaicin, ginger, and fish oil can all improve chronic pain. In fact, one study from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center found more than half the patients with neck or back pain who participated were able to stop taking prescription painkillers after being on fish oil supplements for 75 days.

Essential oils could also help with chronic pain. A study from South Korea found eucalyptus oil reduced pain, swelling, and inflammation in patients after knee replacement surgery.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.