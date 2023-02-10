Your Health: Colon cancer in young patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month. Experts say it’s very important all adults, including young adults, learn the signs and symptoms of cancer so they know what is normal - and when they should see their doctor.

For example, did you know that colorectal cancer is on the rise in young people, and is on track to become the leading cause of cancer deaths in adults under 50?

When the Black Panther sequel hit movie theaters late last year, it was without its star Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 focusing attention on what experts call a continuing, and alarming health trend.

“We have been seeing a steady uptick in the rates of this colon cancer in young people,” said Dr. Kimmie Ng, an oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. Ng says the rate of this cancer for men and women under 50 has been increasing by 2% per year since the mid-1990s.

“If this trend continues, modeling studies estimate that colorectal cancer will become the leading cause of cancer death in young people under the age of 50 by the year 2030,” said Dr. Ng.

Dr. Ng says prevention is key for all adults, such as no smoking, limiting alcohol, limiting red meat, maintaining a healthy body weight, and exercising.

It’s also important to know the signs of colorectal cancer: blood in the stool, a change in bathroom habits, unexpected weight loss, fatigue or shortness of breath, and abdominal pain. These are non-specific and may be easy to miss or ignore.

“If there really is a persistent symptom that is not resolving, further attention should be paid to it,” said Dr. Ng.

Dr. Ng says the recommended age for a colonoscopy has been lowered from 50 to 45.

