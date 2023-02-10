What the Tech: TV speakers and closed captioning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More and more people are watching movies and shows on tv, with the closed captioning turned on - and it isn’t just older Americans with hearing loss.

Young people are almost always watching with the words appearing on the screen and for a good reason.

About 70% of people in their 20s say they almost always use Closed Captioning when they watch something on TV. Not because they have hearing loss but because it’s hard to understand what the actors are saying over sound effects and music. You’ve probably noticed it too.

Here’s why

TVs are thinner than ever.

That’s what we want right? But there’s no room in thin TVs for great speakers. Several companies are releasing external speakers that increase the sound of the dialogue to help people enjoy their shows and movies.

An Asian company released the Mirai home speaker at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. The curved shape of the speaker pushes out a clearer or at least more amplified sound. I tried it using a scene from Stranger Things. The difference is noticeable. The Mirai Home is available on Amazon for about $200.

ZVOX has several sound bars and speakers with its own technology that works sort of like a hearing aid, reducing the sound of background noise and music, while bringing dialogue to the front so to speak. The ZVOX soundbars allow you to increase the dialogue at different levels so you can still hear some music and sound effects. If you don’t need the adjustment, the ZVOX soundbars have a surround sound setting as well. They start at around $100.

Some of us can thank 80′s head-banging rock and roll and headphones for hearing loss. But new thin TVs are responsible for the trouble we have hearing dialogue. External speakers with hearing aid technology can certainly help us enjoy watching and listening, without needing closed captioning.

According to a study last May, millennials and generation z are using closed captioning while watching television even more than baby boomers. The reason? Either to better understand the actors or because they’re accustomed to using closed captioning while watching videos on their smartphones.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.