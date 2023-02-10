What the Tech: Super Bowl ready TVs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in the market for a big-screen TV, the days and weeks surrounding the Super Bowl are the best time of year to find good deals.

But if you haven’t purchased a TV in the last four years or so, you may not be familiar with the new terminology the manufacturers are using to describe their televisions. A closer look at what to know before spending a few thousand dollars on a new TV.

Buying a new TV is confusing. Sure - prices are low but if you walk into an electronics store you’re going to be met with 4k, 8k, OLED, QLED, and ULED. What does it all mean?

4k is the norm now and plenty of pixels for most unless you’re building a home theater. What’s more important is how those pixels work. QLED TVs have a bright, vivid, and saturated color picture. Best for rooms with a lot of light. Dalton Rigby of electronics express says OLED TVs on the other hand have the best true colors of any TV - ever. It has over 8 million individual pixels that turn on and turn off to create that backlight.

They’re called self-lit pixels. Night scenes look better on an OLED TV. But Rigby says an OLED TV might not be best depending on where you want to put it. There’s going to be a lot of glare. It’s going to be noticeable on the screen if, say for instance, you’re going to put it in a sunroom or something and OLED would not do very well. Everyone wants a big screen, but a 70 to 85-inch TV may be overkill in small rooms.

While it’s personal preference, experts say if you sit less than 8 feet away from the tv, you probably only need a 60″ screen. If you have a big living room with vaulted ceilings, 85 inches could be perfect. The last thing to consider is framerate.

If you’re a gamer or watch sports, the higher the hertz, the better the experience.

On a 12hz, it’s going to look fluid, it’s going to look fast-packed, and it’s going to be seamless almost. The Super Bowl isn’t the only reason for big discounts on TVs. manufacturers introduced their new TVs last month at the Consumer Electronics Show, so electronics stores like this one put the 2022 models at a discount to make room for the 2023 TVs.

TV deals will continue for the next several weeks, but the selection of last year’s models will be limited. The next best time to buy big-screen TVs is Black Friday.

