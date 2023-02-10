What the Tech: Strong, memorable passwords

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February 7 is International Safer Internet Day, a time to remind everyone of ways to stay safe online to protect your money and your information.

As we all know, using solid passwords is the first step to protecting yourself from identity theft. It’s also one of the hardest things to do. A solution to remember good passwords for all your accounts.

The FBI says strong passwords should meet these criteria:

12- 14 characters

a mix of upper

and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols. no common words

And use a different password for every account that you have.

Here’s how to do it without going crazy

Think of two movies or songs. Like “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

Now, take the first letter of each word in the titles.

YCAGWYWMTTG

Put the first song title in lowercase.

ycagwywMTTG

We’ll add a number or numbers in between the song titles. Let’s go with four.

ycagwyw4MTTG

But we still need a special character. So, pick a letter and exchange it with a symbol. We’ll swap the A, with the @ sign.

yc@gwyw4MTTG

Another special character at the beginning.

#yc@gwyw4MTTG

That’s a strong password that you’ll likely remember. But you can’t use it for everything. So, here’s a magic trick: use the same password, but for each account add a reminder. Maybe the first two letters of the account, or first and last. Put them at the beginning or end. fa for Facebook, go for google, and so on.

Now, when you need to log in, you’ll remember the password for whatever account you’re signing into. And they’re rock solid.

If you need to change the password just change the number or special character. It’s an easy way to come up with unique strong passwords for all of your accounts that you can remember.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.