WATCH: City discusses boil water advisory for Flint residents

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A boil water advisory has been issued for Flint residents following a water main break Friday morning.

The break was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

It happened on Cedar Street near the Shelter of Flint.

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area while crews work to restore water service.

City residents are being asked to boil water for drinking and cooking.

Hurley Medical Center said the advisory is having minimal impact on its patient care, adding surgeries have not been affected.

“Whenever something like this happens, we activate our Emergency Operation and Water Safety Plans which puts contingencies into motion such as providing bottled water where needed,” said Peggy Agar, spokesperson for Hurley.

