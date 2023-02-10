Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares our ‘very nice’ weather for the weekend and Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
- Great looking weekend weather and animals picking the Super Bowl winner
- Prepare for super bowl parties by ordering ahead
- The hype around Super Bowl ads
- Black entrepreneurs face additional obstacles keeping businesses afloat
- Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup
ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 10, 2023
- Average High: 32º Average Low 17º
- Lansing Record High: 60° 2009
- Lansing Record Low: -28° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 61º 2009
- Jackson Record Low: -21º 1912
