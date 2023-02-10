Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares our ‘very nice’ weather for the weekend and Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for February 10, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 17º

Lansing Record High: 60° 2009

Lansing Record Low: -28° 1868

Jackson Record High: 61º 2009

Jackson Record Low: -21º 1912

