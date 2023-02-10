Upcoming trail connects MSU campus to Lake Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People living in the Greater Lansing area will soon have a few more miles of trail at their disposal.

The MSU to Lake Lansing trail project, jump-started by Meridian Township, is currently underway. The project is being executed in three separate phases, with phases one and two slated for completion before 2023.

When all is said and done, the trail will run 4.7 miles long, connecting Michigan State University’s campus to both Lake Lansing Park north and south.

Meridian Township Director of Public Works Dan Opsommer said the township was inspired to expand East Lansing’s already well-established trail system to give residents an accessible path between some of the area’s most major locations.

“Lake Lansing Park South and Lake Lansing Park North are major destination parks in our region,” he said. “And so we’re trying to make sure that we have good multimodal connectivity to those community assets that everyone likes to enjoy.”

Phase one of construction starts at the north end of the Hagadorn and Shaw Lane intersection and ends at the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Park Lake Road. This portion of the trail is expected to conclude between September and July of 2023.

Phase two continues on from the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Campus Hill Drive to the intersection of Okemos Road and Gaylord Smith Court. Opsommer said an exact date of completion for this portion remains unknown until the township accepts a bid for construction.

The trail design for construction phase three should also be wrapped up before the end of 2023, but as indicated on the project’s map, the segment begins on Marsh Road, just south of Haslett Road, and ends near Green Road in the northeast corner of the township.

Though it seems like there’s a gap between phases two and three of the trail, Opsommer said these miles are made up of existing trails and pathways that have been incorporated into the project.

“We’re trying to create, not only linkages from one asset or one area of the region to another, whether that be parks or land preserves or MSU campus,” he said. “But also looking at how we create loops.”

When he’s not walking to and from his classes and apartment, Michigan State University senior Mike Miller is making use of local trails; especially when the sun is out. He’s all for the addition of an MSU to Lake Lansing trail.

“Yeah, I’d love to walk to Lake Lansing,” he said. “I’ve heard really good things, and it’d be super convenient to have a trail and not just have to take sidewalks.”

Miller said most people on campus are without a vehicle, so walking is their main mode of transportation. Any amenity that makes getting from point A to point B easier would be a plus for him.

