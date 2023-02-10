Teen who killed 4 in Oxford school shooting remains in jail

PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen who pleaded guilty to killing four students and injuring seven other people in the November 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, will remain in jail.

Crumbley appeared for a virtual hearing on Friday, Feb. 10 in which the judge determined Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail.

The judge must hold a review hearing every 90 days to determine if Crumbley will remain in jail or be transferred to a juvenile detention center since Crumbley is a minor.

A Miller hearing has been set for March 17. During that hearing, the judge will hear arguments on whether Crumbley can be sentenced to life in prison.

A sentencing date has not been set.

Read next:

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.