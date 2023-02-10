Suspect arrested following pursuit for allegedly driving wrong way on I-69 in Shiawassee County

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 10, 2023
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports pursuing a vehicle speeding westbound in eastbound lanes near Bancroft on I-69.

Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m., the suspect was stopped after leaving the road and becoming stuck on the median, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies report the driver, a 40-year-old man, is in jail awaiting arraignment. Suspected narcotics were in his vehicle according to the sheriff’s office.

