Staudt on Sports LIVE: Super Bowl weekend and Friday Night Frenzy

Hear Tim's pick for what song Rihanna will perform first during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show -- and many more of the day's hottest topics in sports.
By Tim Staudt and Krystle Holleman
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports, including college basketball recaps and previews, more on Michigan State women’s basketball coaching for the rest of the season, we’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII, and it’s Friday Night Frenzy!

More: Staudt on Sports

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say
Lamar Kemp
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

CATA
CATA Takes You to the Women's Expo USE ME
cook off
Superbowl Cook Off with Tripp's Collison
517 friday
517 Friday February 10, 2023
socialight society
Socialight Society Recommends Books to Read
cata
Take CATA to the Mid Michigan Women's Expo