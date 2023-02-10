Staudt on Sports LIVE: Super Bowl weekend and Friday Night Frenzy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports, including college basketball recaps and previews, more on Michigan State women’s basketball coaching for the rest of the season, we’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII, and it’s Friday Night Frenzy!

More: Staudt on Sports

