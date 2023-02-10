Staudt on Sports LIVE: Super Bowl weekend and Friday Night Frenzy
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the hottest topics in sports, including college basketball recaps and previews, more on Michigan State women’s basketball coaching for the rest of the season, we’re just days away from Super Bowl LVII, and it’s Friday Night Frenzy!
- Excellence runs through Harris family at Waverly High School
- Michigan State University supplying grass for 2026 World Cup
- Detroit’s Hutchinson named Pepsi’s NFL Rookie of the Year
- All-woman crew to perform flyover at Super Bowl LVII
