SNAP card users targeted by phishing scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan attorney general is warning EBT benefit card holders of a scam using text message.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a phishing text message claiming EBT benefit cards are locked is a scam.

The message includes a phone number to call for help. Responding to these messages may allow scammers to access to the card’s funds.

EBT cards provide government food assistance, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or food stamps.

If you are a SNAP recipient and receive a text message that your EBT card is locked, this is a scam. Do not respond.

Don’t share your EBT PIN with anyone outside your household.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges.

Change your PIN number occasionally or if you suspect it was compromised.

Don’t click on links in unsolicited text messages

Don’t respond to suspicious or spam text messages

Visit Michigan Attorney General Government Imposter Scams alert to learn more.

