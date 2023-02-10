SNAP card users targeted by phishing scam

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan attorney general is warning EBT benefit card holders of a scam using text message.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says a phishing text message claiming EBT benefit cards are locked is a scam.

The message includes a phone number to call for help. Responding to these messages may allow scammers to access to the card’s funds.

EBT cards provide government food assistance, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or food stamps. 

If you are a SNAP recipient and receive a text message that your EBT card is locked, this is a scam. Do not respond.

  • Don’t share your EBT PIN with anyone outside your household.
  • Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges.
  • Change your PIN number occasionally or if you suspect it was compromised.
  • Don’t click on links in unsolicited text messages
  • Don’t respond to suspicious or spam text messages

Visit Michigan Attorney General Government Imposter Scams alert to learn more.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say
Lamar Kemp
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Gupta report to be released by Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep
Residents will pay $13 for Recreation Passports, starting March 1