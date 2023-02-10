Residents will pay $13 for Recreation Passports, starting March 1

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced a price increase for Recreation Passports. Starting March 1, people will see a slight increase in the cost of a Recreation Passport. The resident vehicle fee will increase from $12 to $13 and from $6 to $7 for motorcycles, the first increase since 2020.

The Recreation Passport gives visitors year-round access to over 100 state parks and recreation areas, more than 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor spaces.

The fee change ensures that the Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy said the DNR’s release.

According to the DNR, the law states that the DNR does not determine the cost of the Recreation Passport. Instead, fee adjustments are based on the Consumer Price Index, as determined by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The notice of change was provided by the Michigan Department of Treasury in November 2022.

There is a $5 convenience fee with the exception of Belle Isle Park located in Detroit. This occurs when the Recreation Passport is not purchased at the time of your license plate registration renewal through the Secretary of State and is instead purchased at a state park or recreation area.

New nonresident Recreation Passport fees, including the nonresident annual pass that went from $36 to $39, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

All revenue generated by the Recreation Passport sales goes into a restricted fund that supports state park infrastructure and operations, a local grant program for community recreation agencies, state forest campgrounds and non-motorized pathways and trails, cultural and historic resource restoration, and marketing and promotion.

“The Recreation Passport model, introduced in 2010, provides a unique funding opportunity for the state’s parks and recreation system,” said Ron Olson, DNR Parks and Recreation chief.

“In essence, the annual resident Recreation Passport was tied to the Secretary of State’s vehicle registration process,” he said. “Not only was the purchasing opportunity put in front of more residents, but the cost per vehicle also dropped significantly. That shift resulted in more purchases that ultimately better support these outdoor spaces and protect natural and cultural resources for the next generation.”

It was also noted in the release that Michigan state parks are largely self-supporting. Approximately 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees including the Recreation Passport and royalty revenues with only 3% coming from Michigan’s General Fund tax dollars.

The resident Recreation Passport fee will increase from:

$12 to $13 for vehicles

$6 to $7 for motorcycles

$24 to $26 for two-year vehicle registrations

You can learn more about the Recreation Passport here.

