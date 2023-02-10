Prepare for super bowl parties by ordering ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local business owners, also gather their teams for one of the busiest days of the year. This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles take to the field for the 57th Super Bowl.

As you get ready to host or visit a Super Bowl party. There are a few things to know before you order.

On a typical day, Eastside Fish Fry owner Henry Meyer said they see around 180 customers a day. During Super Bowl, Sunday multiply that number by three.

Meyer said in his 10 years of business in the area, he learned a few lessons enough to create a system or game plan to get him through the hectic day.

“Something we said East Side Fish Fry is it’s the Super Bowl every day. It’s a goal we’ve got. We want to make every day like a Super Bowl Sunday. Because it’s the busiest day of the year,” said Meyer.

Meyer also said he enjoys the game of keeping up with the customers. He also said that he has his players ready in position in the kitchen.

“We have about 24 employees and will need all 20 people here for that. From the two to about seven, we will need about 20 people here making fresh flour, prepping fresh chicken, we’re not skipping on any of the quality we’ve been doing for 10 years,” said Meyer.

Meyer also adds to root for the home team this Sunday, as in support local businesses.

The 57th Super Bowl will be this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.