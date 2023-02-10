Phil Tripp judges the 1st Annual Studio 10 Cook-Off

By WILX News 10
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tripp’s Collision opened its doors for the very first time in 1988, with Phil and Barb Tripp at the helm of this family business. What started as a small venture turned into the leading auto body shop in Lansing, MI, providing safe, exceptional repairs to our Michigan customers.

The two play a huge part in the 517 community!

Phil Tripp also plays a big role in the kitchen. That’s why he was the judge of the Studio 10 Cook-Off with fun side dishes perfect for the big game.

Check out who was ruled the winner

For more information on Tripp’s Collision: https://trippscollision.com/

