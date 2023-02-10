Nobel laureate Toni Morrison to be featured on forever stamp

American author Toni Morrison will be featured on a new forever stamp.
American author Toni Morrison will be featured on a new forever stamp.(Source: USPS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a new forever stamp featuring author Toni Morrison.

The stamp, which will be released on March 7, features a photo of Morrison that was taken in 2000.

She found both critical acclaim and commercial success with her 1970 novel, “The Bluest Eye,” which addressed racism through the eyes of an 11-year-old African American girl and is on the American Library Association’s 2022 list of top 10 most challenged books.

The African American search for identity is a theme that was present in many of Morrison’s works.

She became the first Robert F. Goheen Professor in the Humanities at Princeton University in 1989.

And in 1993, she became the first African American woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Morrison died in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
Distiller gets $25k default judgment for illegally shipping spirits
Bed Bath & Beyond to close its last Greater Lansing location in Okemos
Michigan man arrested for stealing bottle returns, police say
Lamar Kemp
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

Latest News

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President...
EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide
FILE - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of...
Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit
Claudia Sella shares the food they’ll be competing with on Studio 10 at 3:00 p.m.!
Very nice weekend weather and Super Bowl prep