In My View: No NCAA teams stand out to me

By Tim Staudt
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NCAA men’s basketball pairings will be a complete crap shoot this year in my view.

No teams stand out to me in the polls, even Purdue. Many of their wins have been close. There will be numerous complaints on Selection Sunday when the brackets are unveiled because so many teams have been so inconsistent, unlike any other year I can remember.

Good luck predicting an accurate Final Four come April 1.

