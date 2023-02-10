MSU sorority delivers flowers for Sparrow cancer patients

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every day, dozens of patients undergo cancer treatment at Sparrow Hospital. And a simple gesture of giving a bouquet of flowers goes a long way.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, MSU’s Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority is putting smiles on the faces of those who need it the most.

“So good, it’s so great to actually come here and be able to see the people that we are impacting,” said Amanda Pilch.

Pilch is the vice president of philanthropy for the sorority, which delivered flowers to patients undergoing cancer treatment Friday.

“It’s so great to do ones like these where we actually get to come here and see people, talk to people and interact with people,” said Pilch.

As part of their Think Pink Week, the fundraiser raises awareness for breast cancer and brightens the day for those going through dark times.

Think Pink Week happens twice a year, in February and October.

“An event like this happens and they say oh my goodness, that is so neat and so great. sometimes they feel like they’re in these battles alone,” said Nathan Jones, Sparrow Radiation Oncologist

Jones added knowing there are family, loved ones and strangers supporting them means a lot because they are reminded that they are not alone in this battle.

“It is one thing to be able to fundraise, which is fabulous, but it’s also another to be able to actually come in and see the people that we are directly impacting. It’s really special,” said Pilch.

While events like this are occasional, each time is even more special.

Sparrow said the best way to protect yourself from breast cancer is to make sure to self-screen and get your mammogram. Also, make sure to see your doctor for an annual routine exam.

