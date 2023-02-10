MSU-led team receives $10M grant to make strong food systems

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A team from Michigan State University received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create more food systems.

The team receiving the grant includes researchers, educators, and extension experts who are led by MSU. The $10 million grant from the USDA is meant to help create more sustainable and equitable food systems in the Midwest. MSU said the five-year integrated project is being helped funded by the USDA’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program.

The goal of the program is to avoid shocks in a single supply chain.

Associate professor in the MSU Department of Agricultural Brent Ross led the project.

“The frequency of these complex events is only expected to increase over the coming years,” Ross said. “It’s essential to gain a greater understanding of these relationships to improve decision making that allows for disruptions to have as minimal of an impact on food and nutrition security as possible, especially for vulnerable U.S. populations.”

MSU said the team made a series of objectives that will address the ways in which shocks affect food systems. Using artificial intelligence, researchers can model multiple shocks to simulate different scenarios.

Jianguo Liu is the co-principal investigator of the project. He and Ross were joined by MSU researchers, educators, and outreach specialists representing four colleges, and several departments and programs including:

Bryan Beverly, director of the Office of K-12 Outreach in the College of Education.

Nicole Ellefson, specialist in the Office of K-12 Outreach in the College of Education.

Kenneth Frank, MSU Foundation Professor in the College of Education.

Sue Nichols, assistant director and research communications strategist in CSIS.

Andrés Viña, assistant professor in CSIS.

Judith Whipple, the interim dean in the Broad College of Business, and the Donald J. Bowersox and Robert W. Thull Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.

Julie Winkler, professor in the College of Social Science.

Felicia Wu, John A. Hannah Distinguished Professor in Food Safety, Toxicology and Risk Assessment in AFRE and the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.

